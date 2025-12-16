China lowers anti-dumping tariffs on EU pork products

The Chinese government announced on Tuesday that anti-dumping duties on EU pork imports and pig by-products would be reduced, bringing a year-long anti-dumping investigation into European pork imports to a conclusion.

"The investigating authority investigated whether the investigated products were being dumped and the extent of dumping, whether the investigated products had caused injury to the domestic industry and the degree of injury, and the causal relationship between dumping and injury," the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the new tariff rates, which range from 4.9% to 19.8% on dozens of European pork producers, will take effect on Wednesday and last for five years.

Pork imports from the EU were subject to temporary anti-dumping taxes of up to 62.4% in the form of cash deposits earlier in September.

Trade tensions erupted after Brussels imposed tariffs of up to 45% on electric vehicles imported from China in October last year, which Beijing denounced as discriminatory.

According to estimates from S&P Global, the EU is the world's biggest exporter of pork, selling about 13% of its yearly production abroad, with China being the biggest customer.





