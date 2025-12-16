Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian officials

Canada on Monday announced sanctions on four senior Iranian officials for their alleged role in human rights abuses.

"Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions against 4 individuals under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

Canada accused the four sanctioned individuals — Mohsen Karimi, Ahmad Kadem Seyedoshohada, Mustafa Mohebbi, and Hassan Akharian — of links to "gross and systematic human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and have had a significant role in facilitating and directing repressive policies."

Claiming that "Iran continues to crack down on protests and dissent in violation of international human rights obligations," the statement further asserted Iran's security forces "have used excessive and lethal force to suppress protests, restricting Iranians' rights to freedom of opinion and expression and peaceful assembly and association, among others."

With its latest decision, Canada has imposed 18 rounds of sanctions since October 2022 on Iranian officials and entities over alleged human rights violations.