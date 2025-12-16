Russia claimed on Tuesday the seizure of Novoplatonivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the village went under its control as a result of operations conducted by the Zapad (West) group of forces.

Separately, the press service of the Russian Black Sea fleet denied Ukraine's allegations about drowning a submarine in the port of Novorossiysk.

"Reports from Ukrainian special services regarding the alleged destruction of a Russian submarine at the Novorossiysk naval base are false," said Captain 1st Rank Alexey Rulev, head of the Black Sea Fleet press service.

The official said a Ukrainian naval drone attempted to attack fleet facilities but failed to achieve its objective, neither ships nor submarines of the Black Sea Fleet in the bay sustained damage, and there were no casualties among the crews.

Ukrainian special services claimed on Monday that it struck a Varshavyanka-class submarine in Novorossiysk, disabling the vessel.



