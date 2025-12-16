News World Brigitte Macron apologizes for insulting feminist activists

French first lady Brigitte Macron has apologized after being caught on video insulting feminist activists in backstage remarks to French actor and comedian Ary Abittan, saying she was "sorry if I hurt women victims" following a public backlash.

"I am sorry if I hurt the female victims; I am thinking of them and them alone," Macron told the online magazine Brut.



A little over a week ago, she laid into a group of feminist activists who had interrupted a performance by Abittan the previous day and called him a rapist.



She said she thought she was in a private, unobserved setting during a backstage conversation with a small circle of people and had not realized that someone was filming her brief exchange with the actor.



"I needed to reassure him. I reassured him maladroitly, for sure, but at that moment I had no other words at my disposal," she told the reporter.



Brigitte Macron also stressed that being the president's wife was not a full-time occupation. "I am the wife of the president of the republic, but first and foremost I am myself. And when I am out in private, I can let myself go in a way that is not appropriate."



Macron had called the feminists "sales connes," a slur that roughly translates as "dirty bitches."



Abittan, known internationally for his role in "Serial (Bad) Weddings," was accused of rape in 2021 by a then 23-year-old woman he had been seeing for a few weeks. The investigation was dropped in April 2024.



After a prolonged disruption to his career, Abittan eventually returned to the stage with a show that had previously drawn the attention of feminist activists.











