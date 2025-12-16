To restore diplomatic ties with Georgia, Russia should recognize its territorial integrity: Tbilisi

Diplomatic relations between Tbilisi and Moscow can be restored if Russia recognizes Georgia's territorial integrity, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said on Tuesday.

Papuashvili said Georgia supports Russia's stated intention to restore diplomatic ties, according to the Georgian National Broadcaster.

"We have already stated the conditions for restoring relations between Georgia and Russia. These relations can be restored if the territorial integrity of Georgia is recognized by the Russian Federation," he underlined, adding that Moscow is "well aware" of the conditions, referring to Georgia's breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Earlier Tuesday, Mikhail Kalugin, director of the Fourth Department of Commonwealth of Independent State Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Moscow is serious about normalizing relations with Georgia, according to RIA.

"The main thing is that Georgia does not become a 'bargaining chip' in anti-Russian games," he said.

Kalugin underlined that Tbilisi has not imposed sanctions on Russia and also "rejected the reckless scenario of opening a 'second front' against Russia."

"Thanks to this, we have achieved considerable economic achievements over the past few years. We do not have diplomatic relations, but we have active ties that bring tangible benefits," he concluded.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia ceased in 2008 after Moscow recognized the sovereignty of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two breakaway regions not generally recognized internationally, and not recognized by Türkiye.