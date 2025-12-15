Israeli premier, US envoy discuss 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday in west Jerusalem with US envoy Tom Barrack to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu's office released a video showing Barrack's reception ahead of a meeting attended by officials from both sides.

"Constructive dialogue working towards regional peace and stability," Barrack wrote on the US social media company X.

Israel's public broadcaster called Barrack's visit, whose duration was not specified, "highly sensitive," saying it reflected US President Donald Trump's growing impatience over the stalled transition to the next phase of his plan for Gaza.

The US envoy is also scheduled to meet senior political and security officials to assess Israel's readiness to move toward the second phase, amid increasing US pressure, according to the broadcaster.

"The core of Barrack's visit centers on Gaza and the transition to the second phase of the US plan, which is intended to replace the temporary and fragile ceasefire with more stable security and political arrangements," KAN said.

It added that the US plan includes the establishment of a US-led international stabilization force aimed at gradually dismantling Hamas' military capabilities and creating an alternative authority in the enclave.

The broadcaster, citing unnamed Israeli political sources, said Barrack's visit is "not viewed as a routine protocol visit."

"It is a direct preparatory step for the anticipated meeting between Netanyahu and Trump" in Florida on Dec. 29, the sources said.

On Sunday, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said the role of the international forces and the proposed peace council in Gaza would be limited to sponsoring and safeguarding the ceasefire agreement and overseeing reconstruction, without any interference in internal affairs.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since Oct. 2023.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal, which took effect on Oct. 10, includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.