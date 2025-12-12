Turkmen president proposes University of Peace and Neutrality

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhammedov proposed on Friday to build a University of Peace and Neutrality in cooperation with the UN, Turkmenistan's online newspaper Golden Age reported.

Addressing the International Forum for Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, he underlined that Turkmenistan is developing constructive, mutually beneficial, and friendly international relations due to its neutral policy.

The university will focus on research and educational activities, drawing on the UN's extensive experience in peacekeeping, he added.

He also added that Turkmenistan intends to expand its engagement with the UN.

"I would like to emphasize that the UN views our country as a responsible and effective partner in addressing critical global and regional issues, implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, and promoting fair and balanced approaches to international cooperation across a wide range of areas," he concluded.

During the meeting, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan supported Berdimuhammedov's initiative.