Thai PM after Trump call says no ceasefire yet with Cambodia

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday there was no ceasefire yet with Cambodia and fighting was ongoing.

Anutin was responding to a question from a reporter moments after briefing the media on his telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Thai PM says he told Trump Thailand is not aggressor in Cambodia conflict

Charnvirakul said he told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call that Thailand was not the aggressor in its conflict with Cambodia and was protecting its sovereignty and people.

Anutin said Trump told him he wanted peace and for Thailand to halt operations and return to a previously agreed ceasefire.







