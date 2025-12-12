President Erdoğan meets with President Putin

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2025, declared as the "International Year of Peace and Security" by a United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution, President Erdoğan is in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to participate in the "International Peace and Security Forum" held on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality. Erdoğan continues his diplomatic engagements on the sidelines of the Forum.

After the Forum, President Erdoğan met with Russian President Putin at the hotel where he was staying.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Head of National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Presidential Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Halit Yerebakan.