News World Iran detains Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Mohammadi

Iran detains Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Mohammadi

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi and several other female activists have been detained by Iranian security forces, according to rights groups and a statement published on her X account Friday.

DPA WORLD Published December 12,2025 Subscribe

Iranian security forces have detained Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi along with several other female activists, according to rights groups and a statement published on Mohammadi's X account on Friday.



Those taken into custody in the north-eastern city of Mashhad also reportedly included prominent government critics such as Sepideh Gholian.



Videos circulating on social media showed Mohammadi speaking to a crowd. In some footage shared online, chants of "Death to the dictator" could be heard. Security forces were reported to have intervened shortly afterwards.



The authenticity of the videos could not be immediately confirmed.



Supporters said the women had gathered for a ceremony commemorating lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, who died several days ago.



Alikordi, a human rights lawyer who represented political prisoners, was widely respected among activists, and his death shocked Iran's human rights community.



There has been speculation over the circumstances surrounding his death. Iran's judiciary said in state media that Alikordi died of a heart attack at his workplace.



In other videos shared online, chants of "Death to the dictator" could be heard. Security forces were reported to have intervened shortly afterwards.



Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran, her opposition to the death penalty and her advocacy for human rights and freedom.



She had been serving a lengthy prison sentence in Tehran's Evin prison before being granted temporary release around a year ago due to health problems.











