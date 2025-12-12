News World EU agrees to freeze Russian state assets indefinitely

The Danish EU presidency announced on Friday that European Union countries have agreed by a large majority to indefinitely freeze Russian state assets in the EU, advancing the process of using the money for a reparations loan to Ukraine.

To date, all 27 member countries have had to agree unanimously every six months to keep the funds frozen under EU sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.



Kremlin-friendly Hungary has repeatedly threatened to stop agreeing to the periodic extensions.



To freeze the money indefinitely, EU countries have invoked an economic emergency mechanism which allows switching from a unanimous vote to a majority vote.



The countries argue that Russia's war on Ukraine is causing severe economic challenges and that the transfer of funds to Russia must therefore be urgently prevented to limit harm to the EU economy.



Both Hungary and Russia have threatened legal action ahead of the decision.



The move to freeze Russia's state assets in the EU worth around €210 billion ($246.5 billion) indefinitely aims to facilitate plans to provide some of the money to Ukraine as a long-term reparations loan.











