Colombian president invites Trump to witness anti-drug operations firsthand

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has invited US President Donald Trump to visit Colombia and see the country's anti-drug operations with his own eyes, saying the American leader has been seriously misinformed.

In a lengthy post on US social media company X on Thursday, Petro directly responded to Trump's threats and accusations.

He emphasized that his government had carried out the largest cocaine seizure operation in world history, seizing 2,700 tons of cocaine.

Petro added that the Colombian army had conducted 1,446 ground operations against mafia organizations and carried out 13 bombing operations to find their leaders, noting that most of these operations were conducted with joint military intelligence.

Petro rejected missile strikes as ineffective and a violation of sovereignty, while calling for real international cooperation against narco finances instead of threats.

The invitation came after President Trump's statements this week in which he labeled Petro as "hostile," and warned that Colombia "will be next" after Venezuela if the flow of drugs was not stopped.

The US had conducted a series of strikes on Venezuelan boats in recent months, claiming them to be drug-trafficking vessels.



