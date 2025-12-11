3 KILLED, 2 INJURED IN UKRAINES SHELLING IN RUSSIA-CONTROLLED KHERSON REGION

Ukrainian forces struck a hospital in Alyoshki in the Russia-controlled part of the Kherson region, killing three medical staff and injuring two others.

"The 'criminal' Kyiv regime shelled the Alyoshkin regional hospital. Three people died. Two people were injured, including a woman. All the dead and injured are employees of a medical institution. One of the buildings is badly damaged," Vladimir Saldo, a head of the region appointed by Russia, wrote on Telegram.

He added that emergency crews are on the scene, and the injured are receiving medical attention, with one man in serious condition in intensive care.

"This shelling is another heinous war crime, which only scoundrels who have completely lost their human appearance are capable of," Saldo said.