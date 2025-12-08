Young Palestinian dies of injuries from Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

A young Palestinian died on Monday of injuries he sustained a day earlier from Israeli army fire in a military raid in the northern West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified the victim as Bara Qabalan, 21, saying he breathed his last from his wounds in Qalqilya.

On Sunday evening, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and wounded two others, one of them critically, in Qalqilya before detaining them.

At least 1,092 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 11,000 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory since October 2023. Over 21,000 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.