WHO chief condemns deadly strikes on kindergarten, hospital in Sudan that killed 114 people

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday condemned a series of deadly airstrikes in Sudan's South Kordofan State that killed 114 people, including 63 children, and repeatedly struck a local hospital.

In a statement on US social media company X, Tedros said the attacks on Dec. 4 hit a kindergarten and the nearby Kalogi Rural Hospital at least three times, according to data from WHO's Attacks on Health Care monitoring system.

Another 35 people were injured.

Survivors were transferred to Abu Jebaiha Hospital for treatment, he said, noting that medical teams have issued urgent appeals for blood donations and additional supplies.

Tedros described as "disturbing" reports that paramedics and responders themselves came under attack while attempting to evacuate injured children from the kindergarten to the hospital.

"WHO deplores these senseless attacks on civilians and health facilities," Tedros said, renewing calls for an end to violence and for expanded humanitarian access, including lifesaving medical aid.

"Sudanese have suffered far too much. Ceasefire now!" he added.





