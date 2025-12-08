Trump says he will be involved in Netflix-Warner Bros merger decision

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will be involved in the decision on Netflix's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., citing market share concerns.

"That's the question. They have a very big market share. And when they have Warner Brothers, you know, that share goes up a lot," Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC when asked if the companies should be allowed to merge.

"I don't know. That's going to be for some economists to tell, and I'll be involved in that decision. They have a very big market share," he said.

He added that the deal "got to go through a process, and we'll see what happens."

"Netflix is a great company...but it's a lot of market share, so we'll have to see what happens," he said.

Netflix on Friday announced a landmark deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) studio and streaming assets, including HBO and HBO Max, uniting the world's biggest streamer with a legendary Hollywood studio.

The cash-and-stock transaction is valued at $27.75 per WBD share, amounting to a $72 billion deal and a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion, Netflix said in a statement.

When completed, the deal would be the largest media transaction of the decade and fundamentally reshape Hollywood for generations to come.





