Qatar’s emir arrives in Saudi Arabia for joint coordination council meeting

Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Monday to attend a meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

Tamim was welcomed upon arrival by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

On Thursday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, chaired a meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council Executive Committee.

Participants reviewed ways to advance bilateral and multilateral relations, strengthen cooperation through a series of joint initiatives, and discuss the outputs of the subcommittees and working groups of the Coordination Council over the past period.

In July 2008, the minutes establishing the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council were signed in the Saudi city of Jeddah, with the aim of enhancing bilateral cooperation in political, economic, security, cultural, and educational fields.





