Iranian president to visit Kazakhstan for high-level talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will pay an official visit to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on Dec. 10-11, Kazakhstan's presidential press service Akorda announced Monday on Telegram.

According to officials, Pezeshkian will hold high-level talks with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The two leaders will discuss strengthening Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade, economy, transport, logistics, and cultural and humanitarian fields.

Pezeshkian is also planning to visit Turkmenistan in the coming days, Iran's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani said Monday on US social media platform X.





