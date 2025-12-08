 Contact Us
News World Iranian president to visit Kazakhstan for high-level talks

Iranian president to visit Kazakhstan for high-level talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Kazakhstan on Dec. 10–11 for talks with President Tokayev on boosting cooperation in trade, transport, and cultural ties, before heading to Turkmenistan for a separate visit.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published December 08,2025
Subscribe
IRANIAN PRESIDENT TO VISIT KAZAKHSTAN FOR HIGH-LEVEL TALKS

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will pay an official visit to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on Dec. 10-11, Kazakhstan's presidential press service Akorda announced Monday on Telegram.

According to officials, Pezeshkian will hold high-level talks with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The two leaders will discuss strengthening Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade, economy, transport, logistics, and cultural and humanitarian fields.

Pezeshkian is also planning to visit Turkmenistan in the coming days, Iran's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani said Monday on US social media platform X.