Defense authorization act advances peace through strength agenda: US House speaker

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 helps advance President Donald Trump and Republicans' peace through strength agenda.

He said the act codifies "15 of President Trump's executive orders, ending woke ideology at the Pentagon, securing the border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, and restoring the warrior ethos."

The legislation includes House-passed provisions to ensure that US forces "remain the most lethal in the world and can deter any adversary," he added.

Johnson noted that the bill also contains protections for America's long-term investments, economic interests and sensitive data.

"President Trump and Republicans promised peace through strength. The FY26 NDAA delivers it," he said.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers said the legislation reforms "the Pentagon's broken, bureaucratic acquisition process."

The bill grants enlisted service members a 4% salary increase, advances the Golden Dome initiative, and strengthens America's nuclear deterrent and emerging nuclear power technologies, according to Johnson's statement.

It also bolsters US defense efforts in the Asia-Pacific to strengthen Taiwan's defense and assist regional allies while speeding up the development and deployment of space capabilities to counter Chinese and Russian nuclear arsenals and space surveillance.





