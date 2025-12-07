News World Zelensky calls for more air defence systems after fresh attack wave

Following massive airstrikes by Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media on Sunday to call on allies to ramp up their support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Sunday for allies to ramp up their support for his country following massive airstrikes by Moscow, in a post on social media.



Ukraine is continuing to work with its partners, "to ensure that, in response to these attacks, our defenses grow stronger," Zelensky wrote on X.



"The priority is clear: more air defense systems and missiles, and more support for our defenders," he added, calling for every agreement to be implemented faster.



Russia again bombarded Ukraine over the weekend with multiple drone and missile strikes. He said people were killed in Sloviansk in the east and in Chernihiv in the north, while damage was reported in seven regions.



According to the Ukrainian Civil Defence, a 50-year-old man was killed in Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region and another person was killed in Sloviansk. A 15-year-old was also injured in Sloviansk.



Zelensky wrote that the Russian military launched more than 240 drones and five ballistic missiles.



Overall this week, he said Russian forces deployed more than 1,600 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs and almost 70 missiles of various types.



"The primary targets of these strikes are infrastructure that keeps everyday life going," he wrote.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for nearly four years.











