Doha Forum 2025 concludes as global challenges dominate agenda

The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum concluded in the Qatari capital on Sunday after two days of high-level discussions that drew more than 6,000 participants from over 150 countries.

Hosted by Qatar's Foreign Ministry, this year's forum carried the theme Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.

Participants, including ministers, diplomats, and experts, gathered to address the world's most pressing geopolitical, humanitarian, economic, and technological challenges.

The two-day event brought together global leaders, including Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft's co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates.

The 2025 program, developed with global think tanks and research institutions, featured many sessions, including The Gaza Reckoning: Reassessing Global Responsibilities and Pathways to Peace, Gulf-EU Relations in the Age of Strategic Isolation, AI as a Double-Edged Sword: Strategies for Responsible Use in the Military Domain, and US-China Relations: Navigating the Risks and Opportunities of a Changing Global Order.