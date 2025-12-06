US, Peru discuss fighting transnational crime, regional security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela on Friday to discuss ongoing efforts to combat transnational criminal organizations and strengthen regional security, the State Department said.

Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to partnering with Peru to secure critical mineral supply chains, according to Tommy Pigott, a department spokesperson.

Rubio emphasized that as the two countries look forward to marking 200 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, the US will continue to partner with Peru in trade, space, and security.

Rubio wrote on US social media company X that the meeting advanced joint efforts to "disrupt transnational criminal organizations in our region, boost cooperation on critical minerals, and strengthen security cooperation."

The two top diplomats committed to working together on these issues and agreed on the need for greater regional cooperation, according to a Peruvian Foreign Ministry statement.

According to the statement, a high-level delegation of US security experts will visit Peru's capital Lima next week to develop an effective strategy to combat organized crime.

The meeting also addressed opportunities for cooperation in aviation and space and the importance of deepening economic and trade relations between the two countries.

In addition, as part of celebrations of the 200th anniversary of bilateral relations next year, Rubio will visit the country at the invitation of his Peruvian counterpart.

The US established diplomatic relations with Peru in 1826, six years after Peru's independence from Spain.





