Tower of London closed after protesters throw food at crown jewels display

The Tower of London was closed to visitors on Saturday after protesters threw custard and apple crumble at a display case containing the crown jewels in what appeared to be a demonstration against inequality in the UK.

Police said four people were arrested following the incident, which was claimed by Take Back Power, a newly formed group describing itself as a non-violent civil-resistance movement, The Guardian reported.

According to the organization, activists hurled the food at the protective case surrounding the Imperial State Crown while holding a banner reading "democracy has crumbled, tax the rich."

Scotland Yard confirmed officers were called at 09.48 am local time after reports of criminal damage inside the historic fortress.

"Four protesters have been arrested following criminal damage at the Tower of London," the Metropolitan Police said.

"It was reported that four protesters threw suspected food onto the case before two left the scene.

Officers worked closely with City of London Police and security officers, and four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They have been taken into custody."

Authorities did not report any damage to the crown jewels themselves, which are housed behind reinforced glass.

The Tower of London, one of the UK's top tourist destinations, was closed to the public while police conducted their investigation. Long queues formed outside as officers restricted access to the site.

Take Back Power said the action was intended to pressure the government to establish a permanent citizens' assembly, or "House of the People," with the authority to "tax extreme wealth and fix Britain."





