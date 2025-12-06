UN General Assembly renews mandate of UN agency for Palestinian refugees for 3 years

The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

During a vote held at the General Assembly, the resolution received 151 votes in favor, 10 against, and 14 abstentions.

Welcoming the decision to renew its mandate, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on US social media company X that the decision "reflects the broad solidarity of people across the world with Palestine Refugees."

"It is also an acknowledgement of the international community's responsibility to support the humanitarian + human development needs of Palestinian refugees pending a just & lasting solution to their decades-long plight," he said.

Lazzarini also urged that the decision "be translated into a genuine commitment & matching resources to ensure the mandate is fulfilled."

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

The UN agency has been facing severe financial difficulties since Israel launched a defamation campaign against UNRWA, claiming that staff members were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks.

Despite UNRWA's requests that the Israeli government provide information and evidence to back up the allegations, the agency has received no response. Following Israel's accusations, several key donor nations, including the US, suspended or paused funding.



