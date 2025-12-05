Lithuania to call up 5,000 young men for military service

Around 5,000 young men are planned to be called up for compulsory military service next year in Lithuania, the country's armed forces announced, as the government considers declaring a state-level emergency after helium balloons from Belarus repeatedly entered its airspace.

Most conscripts, 3,870, are expected to serve nine months of mandatory initial military service, the military said, adding that next year, conscripts will also be able to complete compulsory service in the Special Operations Forces.

The call-up will be conducted throughout 2026, from Jan. 2 to Dec. 31.

The military call-up came as Lithuanian authorities prepare to declare a state-level emergency due to the threat posed by cigarette-smuggling balloons entering the country from Belarus, Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported on Friday.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene's office said the government is reviewing emergency measures to strengthen civil protection, enhance prevention efforts, and impose tougher penalties on offenders.

Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic also said Wednesday that declaring an emergency was among the options being examined.

This year, 599 smuggler balloons and 197 drones have entered Lithuanian airspace, disrupting 320 flights and affecting nearly 47,000 passengers, according to the Interior Ministry.

The incidents have caused almost 60 hours of airport closures, including disruptions at Vilnius and Kaunas airports.

Under Lithuania's crisis management law, a state-level emergency can be declared when incidents affect multiple municipalities or require resources beyond a local level. The government may apply such measures nationwide or regionally.





