Backlash grows after Israel cleared for Eurovision 2026, prompting several countries to withdraw

Thursday's confirmation of Israel's participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest drew an immediate backlash, with multiple national broadcasters announcing their withdrawal from the competition.

During the European Broadcasting Union General Assembly in Geneva, the majority of members voted to allow Israeli broadcaster KAN to compete in next year's contest, scheduled to be held in Vienna, Austria.

Following the decision, Spain announced that it would not participate in Eurovision 2026, nor broadcast the contest, citing political interference and Israel's use of the competition for "political purposes."

"The situation in Gaza, despite the ceasefire and the approval of the peace process, and Israel's use of the contest for political purposes, is making it increasingly difficult to maintain Eurovision as a neutral cultural event," RTVE Secretary General Alfonso Morales said in a statement.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS similarly confirmed its withdrawal, stating that Israel's participation, coupled with the humanitarian situation in Gaza and restrictions on press freedom, conflicted with the organization's core values, according to a statement.

Ireland's RTE also declared it would not participate or broadcast the contest, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and targeted attacks on journalists as incompatible with the broadcaster's principles.

"RTE feels that Ireland's participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk," the statement said.

RTV Slovenia will also not participate in the contest, according to Chairwoman Natalija Gorscak. "Our message is: we will not participate in the ESC if Israel is there. On behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza," she said.

Belgium's Flemish broadcaster VRT announced it would broadcast Eurovision 2026, while Belgium's French-speaking RTBF, which is due to send a contestant to this year's Eurovision, has yet to announce its position.

The board of directors of RUV, Iceland's national broadcaster, said is set to discuss whether to take part in Eurovision in light of Israel's inclusion.