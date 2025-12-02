Ukrainian drones target Russian oil facility

A Ukrainian drone attack on an oil facility in the southern Russian region of Oryol has caused a fire, authorities said on Tuesday.



Governor Andrey Klychkov wrote on Telegram that the fire broke out at an energy plant in the Livny district, with no injuries recorded.



Unverified videos of the fire circulated on social media. Local residents said that an oil depot was attacked, the online portal Astra reported.



Russia has been waging a destructive war against Ukraine for more than three and a half years.



As part of its defence, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked targets deep inside Russia.



Kiev is aiming to disrupt its neighbour's vital oil sector, intending to cut supplies to the Russian military and limit a key source of revenue for Moscow.



However, the number of casualties and the extent of the damage in Russia are disproportionate to the destruction caused by the Russian military in Ukraine.



The latest attacks come one day after the Kremlin announced the capture of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. Kiev is yet to comment on the reports.



