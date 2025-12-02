The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Tuesday accused France of seeking a path to enter the Ukraine conflict on Kyiv's side.

The SVR press service stated that on Oct. 31, the French government adopted new legislation permitting the use of private military companies (PMCs) to assist "a third country in a situation of armed conflict."

The press bureau noted that "even an inexperienced European layman has no doubt which country is meant."

"The mobile air defense groups and the few F-16s at Ukraine's disposal are unable to intercept Russian air targets. Mastering the 'Mirages' and other equipment requires time and high qualifications. That's why Kyiv will need foreign PMCs equipped with modern Western, primarily French, weapons," the SVR said.

The intelligence service warned Paris not to believe this move absolves it of responsibility.

"The presence of French PMCs in Ukraine, modestly named in the aforementioned decree as 'reference operators' of the ministry of the armed forces, will be considered by Moscow as France's direct participation in hostilities against Russia. As a result, the French PMCs will become the primary legitimate target of the Russian Armed Forces," it stated.