Germany urges Israel to abide by ceasefire in Gaza

Germany on Tuesday called on Israel to abide by the ceasefire in Gaza and allow more humanitarian aid in the war-ravaged region.

"Israel, too, must adhere to the ceasefire and, in particular, facilitate even more humanitarian aid. We repeatedly emphasize this to our interlocutors in Israel," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told a joint press briefing with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Berlin.

"The most important thing in the current situation is that all parties continue to participate in the full implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire," he added.

Wadephul said that a major focus should be on the creation of "the stabilization mission to ensure security in Gaza."

He also expressed his country's readiness to support and join the EU-led Palestinian police training mission.

Israel's two-year war on Gaza has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached on Oct. 10, but the former has continued its attacks in the enclave.