US, Syrian forces destroy major ISIS weapons caches

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that US military personnel and Syria's Interior Ministry successfully destroyed more than 15 sites containing ISIS (Daesh) weapons caches in southern Syria.

The operation, which spanned four days between Nov. 24 and 27, saw US collaboration with Syrian forces in the Rif Damashq province.

The teams utilized multiple airstrikes and ground detonations to identify and eliminate the ISIS storage facilities, according to CENTCOM.

The joint effort resulted in the destruction of over 130 mortars and rockets, along with multiple assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials necessary for building improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Forces also reported discovering and destroying illicit drugs.

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said the operation "ensures gains made against ISIS are lasting and the group is not able to regenerate or export terrorist attacks to the US homeland and around the world."

"We will remain vigilant and continue to aggressively pursue ISIS remnants in Syria," he added.