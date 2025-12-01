 Contact Us
Ukraine focused on sovereignty, security guarantees in talks: Zelensky

Speaking on Monday regarding the peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky identified maintaining sovereignty and securing strong security guarantees as Ukraine's primary goals.

Published December 01,2025
Zelensky, who is visiting Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, called on Kyiv's allies to ensure that Russia was not rewarded for the war it has started.

The Ukrainian leader also told a joint press conference with Macron that he hoped to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff had visited Russia.