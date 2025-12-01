Ukraine focused on sovereignty, security guarantees in talks: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Ukraine's priorities in the peace talks were to maintain sovereignty and ensure strong security guarantees

Zelensky, who is visiting Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, called on Kyiv's allies to ensure that Russia was not rewarded for the war it has started.

The Ukrainian leader also told a joint press conference with Macron that he hoped to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff had visited Russia.







