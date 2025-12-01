Trump invites Israeli premier to White House meeting ‘in the near future’

 Contact Us
Published December 01,2025
US President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House "in the near future," the premier's office said Monday evening.

Netanyahu's office said the two leaders spoke over phone and stressed "the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and expanding the peace agreements."

According to the statement, Trump invited Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House "in the near future," without giving a specific date.

There was no immediate confirmation from the White House.

The phone call took place amid US efforts to ease tensions between Israel and Syria, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.