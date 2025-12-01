Russia claims it took control of another village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia claimed on Monday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Klynove, situated about 15 kilometers (16 miles) southeast of the city of Kramatorsk, the administrative center of the eastern Ukrainian region since Moscow captured Donetsk city in 2014.

The village is also about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) north of the industrial city of Kostiantynivka, another key front between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification of Russia's claim is difficult due to the ongoing three-and-a-half-year war.