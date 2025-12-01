GERMANYS MERZ SAYS NO DICTATED PEACE FOR UKRAINE

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday that there must be "no dictated peace" in Ukraine and that Kyiv and its European allies must be involved in any deal to end the war.

"We have a clear course of action: No decision on Ukraine and Europe without Ukrainians and without Europeans," Merz said alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin, shortly after speaking by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky.

"No dictated peace over the heads of Ukrainians. No weakening or division of the European Union and NATO," he added in comments also made ahead of a meeting Tuesday between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff.







