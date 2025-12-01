News World Georgia threatens to sue BBC over report on chemicals used at demo

Georgia threatens to sue BBC over report on chemicals used at demo

A BBC report suggesting that Georgian authorities may have used a chemical substance against protesters last year has prompted the ruling Georgian Dream party to threaten legal action against the broadcaster.

DPA WORLD Published December 01,2025 Subscribe

Following a BBC report indicating that Georgian authorities may have used a chemical substance against protesters at a demonstration last year, the ruling Georgian Dream party has said it will take legal action against the broadcaster.



In a statement issued on Monday, the party refers to "numerous absurd and false claims." Georgian Dream will "pursue all possible legal avenues" to hold what it termed the "so-called media outlet" accountable.



The move is reminiscent of US President Donald Trump, who recently announced a billion-dollar lawsuit against the British broadcaster in connection with a compilation of a Trump speech from January 6, 2021. The BBC has admitted mistakes and apologized to Trump.



Georgia's domestic intelligence service has launched an investigation into the case involving the Georgian demonstration.



It is examining whether a criminal offence was committed that endangered the lives and health of citizens, or whether Monday's report was also a criminal misrepresentation which damaged Georgia's national interests.



According to the BBC's research, there are indications that the Georgian authorities used a chemical substance from the World War I in water cannon last year to suppress protests against the government.



The broadcaster says its report is based on statements from chemical weapons experts, whistle-blowers from the Georgian police and doctors.



The consequences of its use are said to be more severe than those of pepper spray and tear gas, which the police normally use to break up demonstrations.



The South Caucasus republic has been in a serious political crisis since the controversial 2024 parliamentary elections, in which Georgian Dream declared itself the winner.



The opposition did not recognize the result and accused the government of electoral fraud.



When Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze put the country's efforts to join the European Union on hold at the end of November last year, it triggered weeks of mass protests, leading to riots.



On a smaller scale, people are still taking to the streets almost daily, especially in the capital Tbilisi.



The ruling party is pursuing an increasingly authoritarian course and is cracking down on critics with harsh penalties.











