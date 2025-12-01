Dutch royals arrive in Suriname for 1st state visit in 47 years

The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived in the South American nation of Suriname, a former Dutch colony, late Sunday as part of the first head of state visit in 47 years, according to broadcaster NOS.

The visit, taking place at the invitation of Suriname's President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, will last till Wednesday and "highlight the broad cooperation" between the two countries, a Dutch Royal House statement said.

"In acknowledgement of our shared history, the visit will focus on cooperation, the exchange of ideas and experiences, and future partnerships in numerous areas," the statement added.

During the three-day visit, the king and queen are expected to meet with Geerlings-Simons along with her ministers, visit the country's National Assembly and High Court of Justice, and also meet with representatives of descendants of enslaved people and indigenous communities.