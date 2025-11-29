Pakistan reaffirms support for Palestinian people

Islamabad reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, according to Associated Press of Pakistan on Saturday.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend every possible political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and moral support to the Palestinian people.

"We reiterate our unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital," the president said.

Zardari said that Pakistan stands firmly with the Palestinian people, mentioning that Islamabad's support for the Palestinian cause is rooted in the universal values of human dignity, fairness, and justice.

Separately, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Palestinians "have endured one of the most devastating tragedies of our time-denied their right to self-determination, their land stolen, and their peace destroyed."

"In the wake of these grave realities, there must be a full and credible accountability for the war crimes and genocidal actions committed against Palestinians by Israel, in accordance with international law," Sharif said.

He called for "complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian lands including Gaza, as the people of Palestine deserve permanent peace and prosperity."

The Pakistani premier also pointed out "the grave situation" in the West Bank, calling the expansion of illegal settlements "a blatant violation of international law and a major impediment to peace."

"Today, and for always, Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with the Palestinian people. We stand by Palestinians in their just struggle, in their due resilience, and in their rightful aspiration for freedom, dignity, and peace," he added.

The Palestinian group Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, with the US backing, whose first phase became effective on Oct. 10.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.