Pakistan, Maldives reaffirms support for Palestinian people

Pakistan and the Maldives on Saturday reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian people on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend every possible political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and moral support to the Palestinian people.

"We reiterate our unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital," the president said.

Zardari said that Pakistan stands firmly with the Palestinian people, mentioning that Islamabad's support for the Palestinian cause is rooted in the universal values of human dignity, fairness, and justice.

Separately, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Palestinians "have endured one of the most devastating tragedies of our time-denied their right to self-determination, their land stolen, and their peace destroyed."

"In the wake of these grave realities, there must be a full and credible accountability for the war crimes and genocidal actions committed against Palestinians by Israel, in accordance with international law," Sharif said.

He called for "complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian lands including Gaza, as the people of Palestine deserve permanent peace and prosperity."

The Pakistani premier also pointed out "the grave situation" in the West Bank, calling the expansion of illegal settlements "a blatant violation of international law and a major impediment to peace."

"Today, and for always, Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with the Palestinian people. We stand by Palestinians in their just struggle, in their due resilience, and in their rightful aspiration for freedom, dignity, and peace," he added.

Meanwhile, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said that they observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, but the reality on the ground remains devastating.

"The violation of the fragile ceasefire, relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza, continued settlement expansion, and severe restrictions on daily life deny Palestinians stability and the prospect of an economically viable future," he wrote on US social media company X.

Muizzu called on the international community to translate solidarity into meaningful action and to work collectively to ensure that the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people are fully realized.

"The Maldives reaffirms its unwavering commitment to stand resolutely with the Palestinian people and reiterates its steadfast support for the recognition of Palestine as an independent and sovereign State, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," said the president.

The Palestinian group Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, with the US backing, whose first phase became effective on Oct. 10.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.