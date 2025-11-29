Kremlin says Putin to meet US delegation in 1st half of next week

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet American negotiators, who will arrive in Moscow in the first half of next week.

"In the first half of the week. We'll announce the weekday in due time. But obviously, it will be the first half of the week," he told reporters in Moscow.

Asked about the results of Russian-Hungarian talks Friday at the Kremlin, Peskov said they were "highly positive," with Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proving to be "pragmatic" leaders protecting their countries' interests.

"Both Putin and Orban are very pragmatic people. They openly discuss issues and firmly stand for their countries' positions. Each defends the interests of their country. This is their absolute priority. And in this sense, they are alike," he noted.

Such an approach allows the leaders of the two countries to "discuss the broadest range of issues," he said.

Peskov declined to comment on whether Orban passed a message from US President Donald Trump to Putin.

"We've already said everything we wanted to say about the outcome of these negotiations," he stated.

Peskov also addressed the resignation of the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, Andriy Yermak.

He said corruption scandals have triggered "a profound political crisis" in Ukraine.

"I doubt anyone can answer now what the ultimate consequences will be," he added.