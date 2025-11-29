4 KILLED, 10 INJURED IN UKRAINES DRONE ATTACK ON RUSSIAS ROSTOV REGION

The Russian authorities said on Saturday that four people were killed and at least 10 others were injured in Ukraine's drone attack on the Rostov region.

The region's governor, Yury Slyusar, said in a statement on Telegram that casualties are the result of last night's attack on the city of Taganrog.

"The aftermath is serious, and the extent of damage has yet to be assessed. The commission will start this work once engineers and investigators give clearance. Buildings will be repaired, but the most important thing is that nobody was hurt during this attack," he said.

The official pledged to provide all necessary assistance to the families of deceased and injured people. " I personally supervise this issue, as well as assisting the families of other wounded and affected individuals," he said.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed the attack on Taganrog, claiming that the energy infrastructure that supplies Russian armed forces was the target.

According to the ministry, several oil refineries were hit last night in several southern Russian regions.