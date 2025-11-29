116 killed, 42 missing amid floods in Indonesia’s Sumatra island

Severe floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra have killed at least 116 people and left 42 missing, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNBP) said Friday.

BNPB chief Suharyanto said North Sumatra has been the most heavily affected province. While the disaster response is on its fourth day, search operations continue to be hindered by challenging terrain, access roads that are damaged and adverse weather conditions.

"As of today, we've recorded 116 fatalities and 42 people still unaccounted for," Suharyanto said at a media briefing streamed on the BNPB YouTube channel, according to the Jakarta Globe, which also reported that thousands are displaced due to the severe weather.

Many affected areas are still inaccessible, and authorities are concerned that the death toll could rise.

"There are still locations we have not been able to access, where indications of additional victims are quite strong," he warned.

Search teams are operating on land and in the air, though difficult terrain is hindering the deployment of heavy machinery.

Communication with local authorities is ongoing to provide updates on casualties and address critical logistical needs.

Officials have urged regional governments to fast-track the setup of medical stations and public kitchens at the busiest evacuation centers.





