Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Alaska: US Geological Survey

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near an area northwest of Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday, according to an initial report from the US Geological Survey.

The tremor occurred at 1711GMT in the area of Susitna at a depth of 69.4 kilometers (43 miles) and approximately 12 km (7.5 mi) northwest of Susitna, which is near Anchorage, the most populous city in the US state.

The Alaska Transportation Department said authorities are inspecting highway, airport, bridge, and tunnel infrastructure "to ensure our transportation network remains in good working order." It did not report any immediate harm and noted "travel impacts are unlikely."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage following the quake.

According to preliminary information, a tsunami is not expected following the temblor, said the US National Tsunami Warning Center.

The largest earthquake in Alaska was recorded on March 27, 1964 when a 9.2 earthquake rocked the Prince William Sound region. This earthquake and the subsequent tsunami claimed the lives of 131 people.



















