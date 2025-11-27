GERMAN POLICE UNION WARNS OF TOO FEW OFFICERS ON NEW YEARS EVE

Exploding firecrackers, injuries and street unrest: Germany's Police Union (GdP) expects a turbulent New Year's Eve and is warning of too few officers to handle the scale of disturbances.



"Police are already planning operations and personnel and they are despairing because there aren't enough officers," GdP chairman Jochen Kopelke told the Rheinische Post newspaper in comments published on Thursday.



Kopelke said authorities were preparing for "blank-firing pistols, group violence, [and] planned ambushes."



Judges, he said, should not be at home that night, but working directly in detention and holding areas.



Authorities have already put special measures in place, as both the number and the power of fireworks and firecrackers have risen significantly in recent years.



Kopelke has called for further bans on firecrackers and additional protected zones in cities. The illegal sale of blank-firing weapons must be stopped, he said, and "repeat offenders from recent years" should face reporting requirements or be banned from certain areas.



Kopelke urged Germany's interior ministers, who meet next week, to send a clear signal in favour of stronger protection for officers on New Year's Eve.



Chaos on New Year's Eve in many German cities has repeatedly prompted debate about fireworks restrictions in recent years, with property damage, injuries, environmental concerns and issues for animals all being raised.



The Left party on Wednesday renewed its push in parliament for tougher regulations on private fireworks.



Polling shows broad public support for stricter rules. A YouGov survey found that 63% of respondents plan to celebrate without fireworks, while only 5% say they definitely intend to light them. Any binding nationwide rules would require federal legislation.



