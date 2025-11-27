Fire at Hong Kong high-rise complex claims at least 44 lives

A fire that broke out Wednesday at an eight-building residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district has claimed 44 lives, while 279 people remain unaccounted for.

The number of casualties from the fire continues to rise, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The fire broke out around noon Wednesday in the complex, which consists of more than 1,900 apartments, and spread rapidly due to bamboo scaffolding installed on the exterior for renovation work.

According to a statement from the local fire department, 44 people, including a firefighter, have died so far.

Among those taken to the hospital with injuries, 45 remain in critical condition.

Of the seven buildings engulfed by flames in the complex, which is estimated to house around 4,000 residents, three have been brought under control, while fires continue in four buildings.

A total of 279 people are still missing and 26 fire teams are continuing firefighting operations.

Police have detained three people -- two managers and a consulting engineer from the construction company conducting the renovation -- on suspicion of "manslaughter."

Authorities say the bamboo scaffolding erected for renovations and the foam plastic materials covering the windows contributed significantly to the rapid spread of the fire.

"We have reason to believe that the individuals responsible at the company were grossly negligent, which caused the fire to spread quickly and led to many fatalities," said Senior Superintendent Eileen Chung Lai-yee.

Hong Kong Security Secretary Chris Tang said initial investigations showed the speed of the fire's spread was unusual, pointing largely to the foam insulation material.

"We found that the material covering the building walls, the netting around the scaffolding, and the waterproof tarpaulin caused flames to spread much faster than would occur with materials that meet safety standards," he noted.

For the first time in 17 years, Hong Kong issued a level-5 fire alarm, the highest on the city's five-tier scale.

Authorities reported that two neighboring complexes were also evacuated and around 900 residents affected by the fire have taken shelter at eight temporary facilities.

More than 140 firefighting vehicles and over 800 emergency and fire personnel were deployed to the scene.

The Transportation Department announced that surrounding roads had been closed due to the fire.

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered condolences to the Hong Kong government over the loss of life and instructed the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing to support local authorities in their response.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu expressed deep sorrow over the high number of deaths and injuries, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

He also convened an emergency meeting with his Cabinet to coordinate the response to the disaster.