US senator demands immediate humanitarian access to Gaza as winter conditions worsen

US Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday warned about worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, urging the Trump administration to use its leverage to ensure that Israel allows the full entry of aid as winter temperatures drop.

"As winter arrives, over one million Gazans lack shelter, with 92% of housing destroyed by Israel. In violation of the ceasefire, Netanyahu continues to restrict the entry of tents and other aid, including food.

Washington must demand Israel "allow full humanitarian access now," Sanders wrote on US social media company X.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, 1.5 million Palestinians are displaced in Gaza, living in catastrophic conditions with little access to necessities and severely limited essential services due to Israel's blockade.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 victims in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured 171,000 in a brutal war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.

Authorities estimate that Gaza needs 300,000 tents and prefabricated housing units to meet the basic shelter needs of Palestinians, after Israel destroyed the infrastructure during two years of bombardment.

Under a ceasefire deal that took effect Oct. 10, Israel was supposed to reopen Gaza's crossings and allow entry to shelter materials, including tents and mobile homes, but failed to abide by its obligations under the deal despite repeated appeals by Palestinians.