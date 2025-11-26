Kremlin says it is premature to conclude Ukraine conflict is nearing end

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday it is too early to assume the conflict in Ukraine is close to being resolved, stressing that Moscow does not share claims that the sides are nearing a peace agreement.

"Wait. It's too early to say that," Peskov told reporters in Bishkek when asked about assertions that the parties had never been so close to concluding a deal, the state-run Tass news agency reported.

He also said the Kremlin will announce details once the timing of contacts with US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff is finalized, noting that Washington has signaled its intention to send him to Moscow.

"As soon as the exact timing of these contacts in Moscow is determined, we'll let you know," he said.

Peskov further urged against overstating the significance of leaked Russian-US telephone conversations circulating online, saying the publications appear aimed at disrupting ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"I wouldn't exaggerate their significance," he said. "But it is clear that there will be a very large number of people in various countries, including the United States, who will try to disrupt these peaceful developments."

He added that there have been no new developments in Russia-US interaction at the leadership level beyond Trump's stated intention to dispatch Witkoff to Moscow.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had suggested that "something good may be happening" in Russia-Ukraine contacts, though Washington's emerging proposal remains under discussion.



