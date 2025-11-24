Türkiye to continue efforts for just, lasting peace in Russia-Ukraine war: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Ankara would continue its efforts to help ensure that the Russia-Ukraine war ends with a just and lasting peace.

In a phone call, Erdoğan and Putin discussed the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan underlined that Ankara is ready to contribute to diplomatic initiatives that would facilitate direct contact between the parties and pave the way for a lasting peace.