Slovak president praises Ukraine peace plan as 'very serious first step'

The president of Slovakia on Sunday called the US peace plan for Ukraine a "very strong, very serious first step," but added that "there's still more work ahead."

On US social media company X, Peter Pellegrini said he "strongly appreciates" the efforts of US President Donald Trump and his team to bring peace to Ukraine.

"His 28-point plan is a very strong, very serious first step," he noted, adding that many people are saying it is the "most realistic plan so far."

Calling it a "big move" in the right direction, he added that "there's still more work ahead."

"What matters most now is getting a real agreement between Ukraine and Russia, backed powerfully by the US, the EU, NATO, and all the key international partners. That's how you get results," added Pellegrini.

The US plan to end the over 3 1/2-year-old war is on the table in Geneva, where representatives of Washington, Kyiv, and European capitals met Sunday to discuss details.

Trump said Saturday that the US-drafted plan would not be his "final offer" as the proposal has sparked concerns in Kyiv and among its allies.

The draft appears to require Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO. Trump has given his Ukrainian counterpart until Thursday to respond.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he faces a tough choice, namely the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."

On Saturday, the leaders of nine European countries plus Japan, Canada, and top EU officials expressed concern over the plan's proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, warning that they "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."