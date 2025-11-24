Japan: 1 killed, 10 injured after car rams into pedestrians

One person was killed and 10 others were injured on Monday after a car rammed into pedestrians in central Tokyo, according to local media reports.

An 80-year-old man died in the incident, which police are investigating as a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported. Officers are questioning a man believed to have been driving the car.

Police said the vehicle entered a crosswalk on a red light, veered onto the sidewalk and struck a guardrail with a loud crash.

The driver fled the scene on foot after the collision, authorities said.



