German actor and Hollywood veteran Udo Kier dies at 81

DPA WORLD Published November 24,2025

German actor Udo Kier arrives for the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on March 6, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

German actor and Hollywood veteran Udo Kier has died at the age of 81 in Palm Springs, his management confirmed to dpa on Monday.



Kier appeared in more than 250 film and television productions, including "Flesh for Frankenstein" (1973), "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" (1994) and "Armageddon" (1998).



He often played the villain, not least because of his intense gaze and unusually green eyes.



Kier was one of few German actors whose Hollywood career spanned decades, having lived in the United States since 1991.



































